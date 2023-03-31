'Gaslight' director Pavan Kirpalani: Sara Ali Khan is an 'extremely hungry actor'

Appreciating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for her performance in the movie 'Gaslight', director Pavan Kirpalani said she is an "extremely hungry and dedicated actor who is always willing to take up the challenges"

Pic/ IANS

In the movie, Sara is playing the role of Meesha, a young paraplegic woman confined to a wheelchair, who returns to her family's royal palace 15 years after receiving a letter from her father. When she returns to the royal palace, she finds her father missing and is welcomed instead by her stepmother Rukmini, played by Chitrangda Singh.

'Gaslight' director Kirpalani, who is known for his movies such as 'Ragini MMS', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Phobia', said: "Reimagining Sara in this movie has been great fun. It's a serious role with many layers. It's a performance driven narrative, and she's pulled off all the shades effortlessly."

Praising Sara, he added that she is a dedicated actor and always willing to take up the challenges.

"Sara is an extremely hungry actor and I am lucky to find her at a time when she wants to push her own acting boundaries," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the cast of 'Gaslight' recently got into conversation with mid-day.com, where they spoke about the film and more.

Sharing her experience on 'Gaslight' Sara said, "This is a world that is so Pavan sir (Kripalani.) I don't understand this genre it was new for me to imagine myself as a girl in a thriller, on a wheelchair. There was a certain amount of prep involved but more than that there had to be a huge amount of trust and surrender in the director and his world. Pavan sir would play a certain kind of music in the setting we were. There was taxidermy around us and the palace was deserted, all that helped us get engulfed in that world."

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, 'Gaslight' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from IANS)