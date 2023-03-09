Sara Ali Khan's film frenzy: Juggling five projects at a time

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about juggling five films at the same time and feeling blessed with the ability to do so

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is now the most promising actress in her league, with upcoming films such as 'Gaslight,' 'Metro.. Inn Dino,' 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' 'Murder Mubarak, and Laxman Utekar's next.The actress recently opened up about juggling between the 5 films simultaneously and how she feels blessed to do so.

Speaking about her current schedule, Sara shares, "I love being busy! I’m currently shooting for Homi Adajania’s new film, Murder Mubarak, promoting another film, Gaslight, and prepping for my upcoming film, Metro In Dino. There’s also a bit of patchwork and dubbing on Laxman sir’s film, Ae Watan, with Vicky Kaushal. I’m juggling between these 5 projects and feel blessed to do so!"

Sara Ali Khan is the brightest and most promising actresses of her generation. Time and again she has left the audience impressed with her well-articulated answers and her relatable personality. Recently at a sit down interview with a leading influencer, Sara opened her heart like never before and spoke at length about her learnings, her ambition, her career goals and what keeps her growing and going as an actor, which won millions of hearts.

Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re,' in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was represented as a lady suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder in a film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar after repeated delays owing to the pandemic's nationwide lockdown.

On the work front, having wrapped up 3 films last year, Sara is looking at an even busier 2023 where she will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' this year. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects in the pipeline.