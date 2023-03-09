Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sara Ali Khans film frenzy Juggling five projects at a time

Sara Ali Khan's film frenzy: Juggling five projects at a time

Updated on: 09 March,2023 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about juggling five films at the same time and feeling blessed with the ability to do so

Sara Ali Khan's film frenzy: Juggling five projects at a time

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram


Sara Ali Khan is now the most promising actress in her league, with upcoming films such as 'Gaslight,' 'Metro.. Inn Dino,' 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' 'Murder Mubarak, and Laxman Utekar's next.The actress recently opened up about juggling between the 5 films simultaneously and how she feels blessed to do so.


Speaking about her current schedule, Sara shares, "I love being busy! I’m currently shooting for Homi Adajania’s new film, Murder Mubarak, promoting another film, Gaslight, and prepping for my upcoming film, Metro In Dino. There’s also a bit of patchwork and dubbing on Laxman sir’s film, Ae Watan, with Vicky Kaushal. I’m juggling between these 5 projects and feel blessed to do so!"



Sara Ali Khan is the brightest and most promising actresses of her generation. Time and again she has left the audience impressed with her well-articulated answers and her relatable personality. Recently at a sit down interview with a leading influencer, Sara opened her heart like never before and spoke at length about her learnings, her ambition, her career goals and what keeps her growing and going as an actor, which won millions of hearts.


Also Read: 'Gaslight' starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey to drop on OTT on March 31

Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re,' in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was represented as a lady suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder in a film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar after repeated delays owing to the pandemic's nationwide lockdown.

On the work front, having wrapped up 3 films last year, Sara is looking at an even busier 2023 where she will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' this year. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects in the pipeline.

 

sara ali khan upcoming movie bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK