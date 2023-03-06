'Gaslight' starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey to drop on OTT on March 31

Sara Ali Khan will be seen along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi

Be ready for a classic murder mystery in a royal affair with Disney+ Hotstar’s 'Gaslight' releasing on March 31, 2023. A girl, a step mother, a lover, a father, a police and a doctor! Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani will release on March 31, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Gaslight stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev, Akshay Oberoi amongst others.

Ramesh Taurani, Producer, Tips Films says, “Gaslight will change the narrative of thrillers in Bollywood. The pairing too is unusual and novel.” He further adds, “Sara will be seen in a different avatar for the first time ever, her fans are in for a surprise.”

Akshai Puri, Producer, 12th Street Entertainment says, “Gaslight is unlike anything seen before. Apart from the story, Sara, Vikrant and Chitrangda have done an outstanding job. It is for the first time that their fans will see them like this.”

Director, Pavan Kripalani, said, "Gaslight is a high-octane suspense thriller, the film will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds. With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences.

Currently shooting for Homi Adajania's new film, 'Murder Mubarak', prepping for Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' and promoting 'Gaslight', Sara said feels lucky to be doing what she does. "I want to keep learning and work with filmmakers who can push me to deliver the best. And yes, I want to tell stories I think deserve to be told - that is what matters most."

