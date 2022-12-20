Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar announce that they are expecting their first child

The lovely couple took to social media to share the happy news
Congratulations are in order for Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar announce that they are expecting their first child. Today, the couple took to social media and announced the arrival of their first child with an animated video.
The said animated video has a cute couple (presumably Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar) riding on a bike. The caption in the video states, ‘One became Two, when Z met G. And, now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar and Zaid + 1. Inshallah, seeking all your prayers and blessing sin this new journey”. No sooner the mother-to-be Gauahar Khan posted this, the comments section started overflowing with congratulatory messages from all her near and dear ones and also her fans from all over.
Speaking of Gauahar Khan, one may know that she has already been the winner of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Just a few days back, the actress came out in support of Shalin by saying, ‘Task main sab bhagenge nahi, rokenge nahi??? He was not aggressive at all! It was a task! What nataak yaar. Bigg Boss main aaye hain yaan park mein?
While on Gauahar Khan, a couple of years ago, she was asked the secret of how she thrived in entertainment for 19 plus years. To which, she replied to IANS by saying, “Honestly speaking, I do not look at anything with regret. I do not regret why I do not have the role of female protagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor in a Bollywood film or why directors, producers are not considering me for lead roles etc. For films, the footage did not matter to me, the character did. If you look at my character in 'Ishaqzaade', 'Begum Jaan', those scenes and moments in the story were important. For me, it is always about creating something on-screen that resonates with the audience, and it did. See, initially, for me, it was to use every opportunity with the best of my ability because I started from zero; today it is around 19 years that I am here in the business of entertainment. So much has changed! Really...now because of the OTT platform, actors like myself are getting the opportunity to showcase our acting talent; earlier in cinema chances were limited."
On the film front, has worked in Bollywood films like ‘Aan: Men at Work’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and others.