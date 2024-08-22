Gauahar Khan opened up in a new interview about her career in Bollywood. The actress opened up about her debut film alongside Ranbir Kapoor as well

Gauahar Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Rocket Singh'

Listen to this article Gauahar Khan on her career in Bollywood: I would have been the next superstar had Rocket Singh released today x 00:00

Gauhar Khan recently made the statement that she would have been a superstar if her debut film, Rocket Singh, were to be released in today's time. Gauhar opened up to Bollywood Bubble in a new interview. She even talked about Rishi Kapoor. Recalling how the late actor praised her in the movie and even called her the 'best thing' about the 2009 movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the new interview, she also praised the movie, the script, the actors, and the way the movie was so ahead of its time. According to Gauhar, the movie came at a time when the industry was not ready for a movie like that. She expressed that Rocket Singh was a simple film that was so strong on paper and would have bagged all the awards. She also recalled having been nominated for two awards and even bagging one of those awards.

Despite being a YRF film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rocket Singh did not get the reception it should have. Gauhar told the YouTube channel, "I think the times have changed. If Rocket Singh had to release today, if it had been released today, I would probably have been the next superstar to hit the market. But I also believe that everything happens for the best. If I had not debuted with Rocket Singh, I would not be the actor I am today. I was exposed right at the beginning to a director like Shimit Amin, and the production house YRF treated me really well. Jaideep Sahni helped me recognise and realise the actor I am. He told me not to change nor to be after who I co-star with, but focus on the instincts of an actor (sic.)”

Gauhar Khan also praised her co-star in 'Rocket Singh', Ranbir Kapoor. She called Barfi his best film. She also spoke about the first screening of the film at YRF Studios. She recalled Rishi Kapoor, Yash Chopra, and Javed Akhtar loving the film. Talking about this incident, she added, “I remember Rishi jis pointed at me and said ‘Baaki sab choro, baaki sab choro. Yeh ladki (Leave everything, this girl), she is the best thing in the film. The way she picks up calls in the film, it does not look like she's acting. She looks like an actual receptionist from a call-centre’. I was just (awe-struck) that Rishi ji is talking about me! He spoke about me for 45 minutes! Of course, I do not expect anyone else to remember that, but I remember that.”