Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy!

Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been blessed with a baby boy! Gauahar took to her Instagram feed as she shared a written note to break the good news with her fans. Here is what she wrote

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Actor and model Gauahar Khan and her hubby Zaid Darbar have been blessed with a baby boy! Gauahar took to her Instagram feed to share the good news with her fans. Gauahar posted a written note, which read "It's a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of may 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and pravers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar"

Delighted by the heartwarming news, fans took to the comments section to shower the actor, now turned mom.

A fan wrote, "Congratulations to beautiful couple God bless to baby"

Another wrote, "Aiyyyyy congratulations mommy & daddy pyaar & blessings"

In December 2022, Gauahar shared the news of her pregnancy with an animated video , which read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020. Giving their fans major couple goals, the duo keeps sharing their adorable moments together on their social media.

Gauahar, who has turned host for Netflix's dating reality show 'In Real Love' recently got into conversation with mid-day.com about how she found love and recalled some disastrous dates.

Gauahar said, "I was always a 'pyaar ki pujaran, mujhe pyaar chahiye.' So I was always in search for true love. I had many mistakes and many lessons but no regrets. It was a pure search for my forever. Then I found my love online because nothing seemed to work offline. Zaid (Darbar) happened to slide into my DM's on Instagram and it was my forever. We were DMing for 20 days and then he proposed marriage."

On the film front, has worked in Bollywood films like ‘Aan: Men at Work’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and others.