Watch exclusive video! Gauahar Khan on love: I was always a 'pyaar ki pujaran'

The actress joined Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman for a conversation with mid-day.com

Gauahar with Raghu and Rajiv/Raj M Patil

Gauahar Khan who has turned host for Netflix's dating reality show 'In Real Love' recently got into conversation with mid-day.com, along with the makers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. The trio spoke about how they found love and recalled some disastrous dates.

Raghu said, "Rajiv met his wife in the first year of college and they are still together." Rajiv added, "Back in the day there was no dating. We used to go for a movie or friends would make a plan. So, I dated my wife after marriage, where we make a plan, get ready, I pick her up, we flirt and go somewhere nice to have a conversation."

Gauahar said, "I was always a 'pyaar ki pujaran, majhe pyaar chahiye.' So I was always in search for true love. I had many mistakes and many lessons but no regrets. It was a pure search for my forever. Then I found my love online because nothing seemed to work offline. Zaid (Darbar) happened to slide into my DM's on Instagram and it was my forever. We were DMing for 20 days and then he proposed marriage."

Speaking about his experience with marriage, Raghu shared, "I was married for 10 years and then we decided to uncouple. I found myself single again and this time was different, I found my wife Natalie Di Luccio, who comes from a different culture, she's Canadian and her idea of dating is different. A new world opened up to me, for me dates were discovering towns or Mumbai's suburbs, different kinds of restaurants, evenings out in clubs, travelling. We had jogging and gym dates, all kinds of life experiences, that I've also channelled into this show. This is the new me and Natalie has a lot to do with it."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Sahib Singh Lamba; 'In Real Love' gives a three-dimensional impetus to modern dating