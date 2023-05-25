Gauahar Khan says she lost 10 kgs in just 10 days after giving birth to her baby boy

The 'Ishaqzaade' star took her fans and social media followers by surprise when she posted a boomerang video on her Instagram story flaunting her amazing look after the weight loss

Actor and winner of the 'Bigg Boss: Season 7', Gauahar Khan who recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Zaid Darbar, has apparently lost 10 kgs post her pregnancy and that too in just 10 days!

On Wednesday, The 'Ishaqzaade' star took her fans and social media followers by surprise when she posted a boomerang video on her Instagram story flaunting her amazing look after the weight loss.

In the video, Gauahar can be seen in a white pyjama set. The 'Bigg Boss' fame can be seen striking a cool pose in front of the mirror as she records her boomerang video. "Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. Six more to go. New mom life," wrote Gauahar as she captioned her boomerang video.

Gauahar who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on May 10 is enjoying motherhood to the fullest and her latest Instagram posts are proof! The diva who is now playing the role of a mother in her real life recently made waves on social media when she dropped stunning photos of her pregnancy shoot.

Earlier this month, both Gauahar and Zaid delighted their fans when they announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram with a cute post. Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, the couple posted, "It's a Boy. As-salaamu-alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Talking about Gauahar and Zaid's love story, the two crossed paths when they were shopping for groceries during the Covid-19 lockdown. After meeting at the shopping centre, the two began chatting and became good friends. Eventually, their friendship blossomed into love and they finally tied the knot on December 25, 2020. In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.