Gauahar Khan shares first pic with her son; says 'didn't have the energy to be glammed up'

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar recently welcomed their first child. The proud parents welcomed their son on May 10. Days after welcoming their son, Gauahar also celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mother. On the occasion, she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her son.

After Mother's Day, Gauahar took to Instagram to put up her first picture with her son and her first post as a mother. She shared a selfie of herself with her son comfortably sleeping in her arms. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "So it’s past 12 am , past 1 day of my first Mother’s Day as a New MoM , n yes I didn’t have the energy to be glammed up for my first post as a Mother too , but boy , am I grateful!!!! Alhamdulillah, for everything and everyone who made it sooooooooooo special for me" .

"Just holding my baby is my best gift from Allah ! Allahumma baarik fihi. Every year I wrote a post for all the mothers who have impacted my life , but the most special thing about 2023 Mother’s Day for me was my Mom wishing me happy Mother’s Day beta," she added sharing her feelings on being a mother," she added.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020. Giving their fans major couple goals, the duo keeps sharing their adorable moments together on their social media.

Gauahar, who has turned host for Netflix's dating reality show 'In Real Love' recently got into conversation with mid-day.com about how she found love and recalled some disastrous dates.

Gauahar said, "I was always a 'pyaar ki pujaran, mujhe pyaar chahiye.' So I was always in search for true love. I had many mistakes and many lessons but no regrets. It was a pure search for my forever. Then I found my love online because nothing seemed to work offline. Zaid (Darbar) happened to slide into my DM's on Instagram and it was my forever. We were DMing for 20 days and then he proposed marriage."

On the film front, has worked in Bollywood films like ‘Aan: Men at Work’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and others.

