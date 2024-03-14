Breaking News
Gauri Khan meets Ed Sheeran at her restaurant Torii, posts video of the singer serenading the group

Updated on: 14 March,2024 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Gauri Khan was seen at her restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday, playing host to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran

Gauri Khan meets Ed Sheeran at her restaurant Torii, posts video of the singer serenading the group

Gauri Khan and Ed Sheeran

Gauri Khan meets Ed Sheeran at her restaurant Torii, posts video of the singer serenading the group
In February 2024, Gauri Khan opened her debut restaurant, Torii. She was seen at the new hotspot in Mumbai on Wednesday, playing host to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who had a performance scheduled in the city. Farah Khan and several other celebrities also joined the gathering.


Gauri Khan meets Ed Sheeran at her restaurant Torii


Gauri appeared stunning in a blue dress as she was photographed after the event. Ed Sheeran sported a jacket from D'Yavol X, a label owned by Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's husband and actor, even showed the singer his iconic romantic pose, causing a buzz on social media.


On Thursday, Gauri shared some casual photos from the gathering on Instagram, adding a caption to her post. "What a pleasure listening to you sing @teddysphotos !!! Thank you for spending the evening with us… (by the way, loving the @dyavol.x jacket on you)."

Ed Sheeran meets Shah Rukh Khan and attempts King Khan's iconic pose

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is in Mumbai for his concert on March 16, met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two struck the actor’s iconic pose with their arms wide open. “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together,” Ed wrote on Instagram. 

In the video, SRK was seen in a loose shirt with a papercutting print which he paired with ripped jeans and sneakers. Ed Sheeran wore black pants and a marble print sweatshirt which he paired with his Jordans. They played the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the SRK-starrer 'Om Shanti Om'.

Ed Sheeran in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India once again with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. Sheeran's gig will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This visit marks Sheeran's return to Mumbai six years after his successful Divide Tour in 2017. This year alone, Sheeran released two albums, '-' (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Sheeran's first performance in India was held in 2015.

