Genelia Deshmukh enjoys a fun rickshaw ride and her son's drumming skills

Actress Genelia Deshmukh's weekend is all about 'laughter, goals, and rickshaw rolls'.

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress enjoyed a fun rickshaw ride with her friend. The clip circulating on social media features her flaunting her dazzling smile as she waves for the camera from inside the rickshaw.

Posting a glimpse of her fun day out in the city on social media, Genelia wrote, "Laughter, goals, and rickshaw rolls- that's how we ride! #GameBreakVibes #Serialweekenders."

Last Sunday, Genelia was left impressed with her son’s drumming skills.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram and dropped a video of her son playing drums.

For the caption, Genelia wrote, “A Few months ago, I put my son for an after school drums class @ascendspeaks only because he had to wait for his brother, who had a football class and today I saw him play the drums, like how???”.

She added, “Thank you linfomation and @radhikarajgarhia for making me see this, a good teacher makes a child see potential and in this case makes a parent see potential too, when you wouldn't even except it You are that person for me .. @ascendspeaks is the best - Truly (sic)”.

Prior to this, Genelia revealed her plans to foray into the OTT world.

Asked if the audience will get to see her in an OTT series any time soon, she told IANS, “I would love to. For me, whether it is the short-format or the long-format, what matters is what I'm able to get to my audience. I've always been someone who is open to doing any kind of work. Work is work. I started doing South Films way before anybody really did it. And I’m very proud of doing South Films”.

She went on to add, “I have done Bollywood, I have done films from the South. So I'm someone who loves films as a medium, whether it is the long-format or the short-format. But long-format content is something I'm definitely looking forward to”.

