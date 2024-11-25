Genelia Deshmukh wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday on the eve of your birthday, we celebrated the last of your single digits my baby boy, and just like that you are 10 today"

Genelia Deshmukh with son Riaan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Genelia Deshmukh shares unseen photo as her firstborn Riaan turns 10, pens an adorable birthday post x 00:00

Doting mother Genelia Deshmukh penned an adorable birthday post for her son Riaan. Her post included some unseen photos of her firstborn from the time he was an infant, to the little lad scoring on the football field. The pictures were accompanied by a comprehensive post where Genelia poured her heart out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genelia Deshmukh’s birthday post for son Riaan

Genelia wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday on the eve of your birthday, we celebrated the last of your single digits my baby boy, and just like that you are 10 today - a boy with the kindest heart and the willpower to do better every day… The beauty of the last decade is, that I also complete 10 years of being a mum and every day you teach me to be the best version of myself... I always knew the saying “life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass but rather learning to dance in the rain but in your 10 years, you have lived this and taught me to live it too. I Love You Riaan - Happy Birthday Baby Boy. P.S. Always going to be your loudest cheerleader and be the one who feel rob a kiss from you at every opportunity I get.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Genelia Deshmukh’s work front

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia's debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' was re-released on September 13. The story revolves around two childhood friends, Rishi (Riteish Deshmukh) and Anju (Genelia), who are inseparable. As they grow up, their friendship blossoms into love. However, their journey is not without its challenges and obstacles. The film explores the trials and tribulations faced by the couple as they navigate their way through the complexities of love and relationships.

On the work front, Genelia Deshmukg will be next seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' alongside Amir Khan. It is a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par' and also stars Darsheel Safary. 'Taare Zameen Par' revolved around an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir plays his art teacher who discovers Ishaan is dyslexic and helps him explore his true potential.