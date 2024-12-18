Like most other Bollywood couples, Riteish and Genelia's beautiful love story began on the sets of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' only

Picture Courtesy/Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram account

Listen to this article 'He's taken And all mine': Genelia pens romantic birthday note for husband Riteish Deshmukh x 00:00

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are one of the most loved couples in B-Town. They never miss a chance to leave their fans in awe with their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it's Riteish's birthday on Tuesday, Genelia dropped a cute post on Instagram, dishing out couple goals.

Calling Riteish "best husband, best son...", Genelia wrote, "If you are looking for the Best Son, Best Father, Best Brother, Best Husband- He's Taken And all mine Happy Birthday you gorgeous man @riteishd Ps. I'm yours - No Refunds."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

She also shared adorable pictures with her hubby. Have a look at them

Like most other Bollywood couples, Riteish and Genelia's beautiful love story began on the sets of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' only.

After dating for a few years, Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They got married as per the traditional Marathi ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be next seen in the comedy film 'Housefull 5'.The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri among others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is to release on June 6, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever