Three epic 90s movies are set to re-release in the theatres this week. If you are looking to celebrate Holi with movies with a dash of nostalgia, here's how

Retro Film Festival

Listen to this article Give your Holi weekend a 90s twist in the theatres as 'Baazigar', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' and 'Khiladi' re-releases x 00:00

Cinépolis, India’s first international cinema exhibitor, is thrilled to announce its Retro Film Festival, a nostalgic celebration of iconic Bollywood movies from the Golden Era of Indian Cinema, the '90s. The festival is scheduled to take place from 22nd – 30th March 2024, in association with Venus Entertainment & Atul Sabharwal's Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

The Retro Film Festival will bring nostalgic cinema experiences to 25 Cinépolis theatres across India. Each day, two classic movies will grace the screens, with showings at 1 pm and 7 pm. The Cinepolis cinemas include: Cinepolis Ahmedabad, Cinepolis Patna, Cinepolis PJP Ranchi, Cinepolis Surat, and Cinepolis Vadodara, Cinepolis Shantiniketan in Bangalore, Cinepolis DB in Bhopal, Cinepolis Esplanade in Bhubaneshwar, Cinepolis WTP in Jaipur, Cinepolis PJP in Jamshedpur, Cinepolis Acropolis in Kolkata, Cinepolis Awadh in Lucknow, Cinepolis Bestech in Mohali, Cinepolis Grand Muzaffarpur, Cinepolis VR in Nagpur, Cinepolis Delhi NCR- V3S East Centre, Cinepolis Saket, Cinepolis Smart Bharat in NOIDA, Cinepolis NSP, Cinepolis Airia in Gurgaon, Cinepolis Mumbai- Cinepolis Andheri, Cinepolis Viviana in Thane, Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, Cinepolis Pune- Seasons, Cinepolis Westend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival will feature a curated selection of three timeless classics, 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Khiladi', and 'Baazigar'. Cinephiles and fans alike can look forward to reliving the magic of these cinematic gems on the big screen, experiencing the thrill and drama that captivated audiences in the golden era of Bollywood.

Actress Kajol who was a part of Baazigar also took to her social media handle to make the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

"We are excited to present the Cinépolis Retro Film Festival, a unique cinematic journey that transcends time and transports audiences back to the '90s. Our objective is to rekindle the nostalgia associated with these iconic movies, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for movie enthusiasts of all ages," said Mr. Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India.

Exclusive screenings of retro classic movies will be held throughout the festival, showcasing the cinematic brilliance that defined an era. The selection pays homage to the era's legendary actors, directors, and storytellers who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

To ensure accessibility for all moviegoers, tickets for the Retro Film Festival are available on platforms, including BookMyShow, Paytm, Point of Sale (POS), and the official Cinépolis website/app.