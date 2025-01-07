All We Imagine as Light lost to Emilia Perez in the Best Non-English Motion Picture category, while Payal lost to Brady Corbet the director of The Brutalist in the Best Director category

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's acclaimed project All We Imagine As Light failed to win at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards despite two nominations. The film lost to Emilia Perez in the Best Non-English Motion Picture category, while Payal lost to Brady Corbet the director of The Brutalist in the Best Director category.

Payal Kapadia’s first reaction after losing at Golden Globes

Hours after the ceremony, Payal Kapadia shared a throwback photograph with her producers Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das as they were heading to the Golden Globes. "We didn't win anything but had so much fun (sic)" she captioned her Instagram Story.

The filmmaker also gave a shout-out to designer Payal Khandwala and stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik. "And a special thank you to @payalkhandwala for this amazing outfit... and @styledbyindrakshi for being the kindest, smartest stylist who helped me feel so confident," wrote Kapadia.

Payal looked radiant in a customized black jumpsuit, her hair tied in a messy bun. She earlier told Mid-day, "Many people worked so hard on this film and it’s because of a collective effort that it has reached here. I’m very thankful to them."

About All We Imagine As Light

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India. The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to the beach town of Ratnagiri allows them to confront their desires.

She stated in an earlier interview, “I wanted to make a generational film about female friendship. I felt it is convenient for society to be designed in a way that women shouldn’t be friends with each other. It doesn’t want us to be supportive of each other. I’ve made many mistakes with friends and other women I was close to, where I didn’t respond to them in the right way. We make films to answer certain questions that are within us. This was a core conflict, and I wanted to talk about it.”

In 2024, the film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. It recently won the Best International at the New York Film Critics Circle, as well as the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024. Former President of the United States, Barack Obama also mentioned it in his list of favourite movies of 2024.