Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Watch! Govinda gets teary-eyed as he attends ex-secretary Sashi Prabhu’s funeral

Updated on: 07 March,2025 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Govinda's former manager passed away at 4 p.m. at his Niranjan Society, Chikuwadi, Borivali West residence. Prabhu was reportedly battling heart issues

In Pic: Govinda

Actor Govinda attended the funeral of his former secretary, Sashi Prabhu, and videos of the actor's emotional breakdown have been going viral on social media. Yesterday, Govinda was seen at Sashi's house, attending his funeral. In the video, Govinda can be seen wiping his tears as he bids adieu to his dear friend.



 
 
 
 
 
Govinda attends the ex-secreatary’s funeral

The video shows Govinda wearing a white outfit and tying a piece of cloth on his head. The emotional actor can be seen standing with folded hands as the rituals take place. As per Times of India, Govinda's former manager passed away at 4 p.m. at his Niranjan Society, Chikuwadi, Borivali West residence. Prabhu was reportedly battling heart issues and had recently undergone bypass surgery.

Govinda's current secretary, Shashi Sinha, while speaking to ETimes, talked about the actor's relationship with Prabhu and shared, "He was Govinda's childhood friend. From the very beginning, they shared a close bond, and for many years, he also worked for Govinda. I got to know him later. But during Govinda's early struggles, he was like a brother to him. Govinda loved him like a brother, and their relationship remains the same to this day."

Why Govinda was in the news

Chatter suggests that Sunita and Govinda's marriage has hit rock bottom, and they have decided to officially part ways. Reports also claim that Sunita believes Govinda is cheating on her. Rumors are rife that Govinda's closeness to his 30-year-old Marathi co-star played a part in their split. However, there is no clarification on these reports.

Govinda & Sunita don’t live together

In her interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sunita revealed, "We have two houses; we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking, so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. On the other hand, my son, my daughter, and I live together, but we hardly talk because I feel that talking too much drains your energy."

Sunita married Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh’s sister-in-law. The couple has two children—a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.

