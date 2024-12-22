Govinda won his fans' hearts with a sweet gesture on his 61st birthday. The 'Hero No.1' actor distributed sweets to fans and had a meet and greet with them

Govinda. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actor Govinda, who turned 61 on Saturday, stepped out of his residence to personally greet fans and paparazzi.

The ‘Hero No. 1’ actor was seen distributing sweets to his fans. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, the actor greeted the fans gathered outside his house and even interacted with them. In a video that surfaced online, Govinda is seen shaking hands with fans standing near the gate of his house. He also waved at them.

On his special day, the ‘Coolie No. 1’ actor received heartwarming birthday wishes from his industry friends. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who has worked with Govinda, shared a heartfelt birthday note for the actor along with a memorable picture of the two.

Wishing Govinda, he wrote on Instagram, “Wishing my 1st Hero, @govinda_herono1, a very Happy Birthday! May your birthday be full of love, laughter, and endless blessings. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and great health. Love, #SajidNadiadwala.”

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram Stories to share a delightful photo featuring Govinda. The snapshot, taken on the sets of an event they both attended, captured the duo grooving to a song and thoroughly enjoying the moment. Sharing it, Shilpa added a “Happy Birthday” sticker and penned a note, “To everyone’s forever HERO #Not @govinda_herono1 Wishing you love, happiness, and great health alwaysssss.”

Meanwhile, in October, Govinda was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The incident reportedly took place early in the morning, between 4:45 and 5:00 AM, while the actor was preparing to travel to Kolkata. At the time, he was alone in his residence.

After being discharged, Govinda addressed the media about the mishap, explaining, “I was getting ready to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was around 4:45-5:00 AM when the revolver fell and misfired. I felt a jhatka (shock) and then noticed… there was a fountain (of blood).”

On the work front, Govinda is known for his roles in films like “Shola Aur Shabnam," “Coolie No. 1," “Hero No. 1," “Saajan Chale Sasural," “Dulhe Raja," and “Haseena Maan Jaayegi.”

