Amid reports of Bhagam Bhag’s original cast reuniting for the sequel, Govinda says he will front the comedy only if the script and remuneration are to his liking

Govinda

Listen to this article Govinda: Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2 x 00:00

Fans of Bhagam Bhag (2006) cheered hard when Shemaroo Entertainment and producer Sarita Ashwin Varde announced the sequel to the comedy, last month. Reports suggested that the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal—would reprise their roles in the second instalment. But now, there is a plot twist. Govinda says he hasn’t even been offered the laugh riot. “Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2, or sat down for a discussion. There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner,” says the actor, amused by the developments.

Many filmmakers are jumping on the bandwagon of franchise films. The sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhagam Bhag, which is expected to roll next year, comes 18 years after the original’s release. Quiz Govinda whether he would like to be a part of it, and he says his decision will depend on various factors. “I know sequels are popular today, but one should not go by beliefs, suggestions and popularity. If I do a project, I must discuss it in its entirety—from the remuneration to the script, my character and the director,” he points out.

(From left) Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Govinda in Bhagam Bhag

Regardless of whether he stars in Bhagam Bhag 2 or not, the actor is making his way back to the movies. On the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Govinda announced that he has signed three new films, Bayen Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den: It’s All About Business. After his sporadic appearances on screen over the past decade, it will be refreshing to see the senior actor—easily one of the best in Hindi cinema when it comes to comedy—in front of the camera again. His excitement is palpable as he says, “We’ve selected the best scripts. After Aa Gaya Hero [2019], we hadn’t announced more films, but now the time is right.”

The senior actor hit headlines this October, when he sustained injuries on his leg after his gun accidentally went off. Asked if he has recovered completely, he says, “It was important for me to come on Kapil’s show and perform because people were saying a lot of things. [They were wondering] whether I can dance like I used to earlier. So, I appeared on the show and spoke about the accident hasi mazaak mein. [On October 1], I was to catch a morning flight to Kolkata for a special darshan to Dakshina Maha Kali. The [revolver] case was made of plastic, and the gun slipped from the case and accidentally fired on my knee. Now that I’m better, I’ll visit all the places where I had taken mannat.”