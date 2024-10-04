After being released from the hospital, Govinda had his first interaction with the media, where he narrated the incident. The actor shared that he couldn't believe when the accident happened

In Pics: Govinda. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Govinda’s FIRST interaction with media after getting discharged: ‘Please do not link this to something else’ x 00:00

Actor Govinda has finally been discharged from the hospital, bringing a sense of relief to his fans. After being released from the hospital, the actor had his first interaction with the media, where he narrated the incident. He also shared that the accident should not be linked to anything else.

After his discharge, Govinda spoke to the media and said, "I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff for taking care of me during this critical time. Thank you to everyone—all the politicians and artists who called and visited me. I have no words to express my gratitude."

I couldn't believe- Govinda on gunshot injury

Talking about the accident, which happened on Tuesday, Govinda shared, "Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? (It was a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened. I thought, 'What just occurred?') I was getting ready to leave for the show... for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4:45-5 a.m. Woh giri aur chal padi (the revolver fell and misfired). I felt a jhatka (I was shocked) and when I saw... there was a fountain (of blood)."

He also requested everyone not to link the incident with anything else. "When we wake up in the morning, it feels like everything is fine. I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone’s safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious... Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Everything you need to know about Govinda’s accidental gunshot

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The unfortunate incident occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 4:45 a.m. According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, provided further details, stating, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda’s wife, addressed the media earlier on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support.