Govinda, the veteran actor and now a member of Shivsena who misfired a gun at himself last month misses Diwali party as doctor has advised him to take proper rest and care

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Govinda gives Diwali parties a miss, takes rest after gun firing incident x 00:00

Bollywood actor Govinda was asked to rest and hence could not celebrate Diwali this year, stated his wife Sunita.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Sunita is seen talking to shutterbugs about Govinda, who accidentally injured himself because his gun misfired last month.

In the clip, Sunita, who was accompanied by their daughter Tina Ahuja, was heard saying: “Sir ekdum theek hai. Rest karne bola hai isiliye woh is saal Diwali nahi mana rahe hai. Toh sirf main bachchon ke saath Diwali mana rahi hun.”

On October 1, actor and ruling Shiv Sena member Govinda Ahuja was injured after his licensed pistol reportedly misfired when he was cleaning it at his Juhu home.

At that time, the weapon reportedly misfired a bullet injuring his leg, and a bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable.

The actor was discharged from the hospital on October 4 and recalled how the incident happened. Govinda was speaking to the media outside his hospital. He was seen sitting in a wheelchair as he went on to thank everyone.

“I thank everyone from the country for their love, prayers, and support. Special thanks to the administration, police, and the honorable Shinde Ji. Your blessings have kept me safe. Thank you so much for your love. Jai Mata Di!" Govinda said.

Govinda added in Hindi: “Pray for me. It was a deep injury and when it happened I could not believe it. It felt like what happened. I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5… woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)… I was stunned and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out.”

He said that his doctor accompanied him to the hospital.