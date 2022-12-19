Breaking News
Viraj Ghelani: I was certain I’d be rejected by Dharma Productions

Updated on: 19 December,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Viraj, who plays Bhumi’s boyfriend in Govinda Naam Mera, says he dilly-dallied on the audition as he feared rejection

Viraj Ghelani: I was certain I’d be rejected by Dharma Productions

Govinda Naam Mera


While most would jump at the opportunity of auditioning for a Karan Johar production, Viraj Ghelani dilly-dallied for a month. “I had faced so many rejections in my initial years that I was certain I’d be rejected by Dharma Productions too. But I eventually did [a screen test],” says the actor, who plays Bhumi Pednekar’s boyfriend Baldev Chaddha in Govinda Naam Mera.


Ghelani may be a YouTube content creator, but acting is a different ball game. Naturally, he was nervous before giving his first shot. He credits director Shashank Khaitan for addressing his fears, which enabled him to deliver a one-take shot. “Shashank explained to me that he is making a movie [that is] on a much bigger scale than my YouTube videos. So if he found anything lacking in my performance, he wouldn’t hesitate to ask for a retake. He patiently cleared my doubts and boosted my confidence.”



While his character is at loggerheads with Vicky Kaushal’s protagonist in the crime comedy, they bonded easily off screen. “During breaks, Vicky and I would chat about our journeys, in his vanity van.”


