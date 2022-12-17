Breaking News
Tale of 2 generations: Ranjeet shares special moment from 'Govinda Naam Mera' screening

Updated on: 17 December,2022 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranjeet spoke about his long-term association with Vicky Kaushal's father, action director Sham Kaushal and how the second generation of both the veterans shall be taking ahead their legacies together

Tale of 2 generations: Ranjeet shares special moment from 'Govinda Naam Mera' screening

Picture courtesy/Ranjeet's Instagram account


Legendary actor Ranjeet has been an inspiration to many with the diversity of roles that he has played. The actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture featuring Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal and his son Jeeva who is making his Bollywood debut with 'Govinda Naam Mera'.



 
 
 
 
 
In the caption, Ranjeet shared about his long-term association with Vicky Kaushal's father, action director Sham Kaushal and how the second generation of both the veterans shall be taking ahead their legacies together. Jeeva and Vicky Kaushal shall be sharing screen space in Dharma Productions' 'Govinda Mera Naam' which is all set to release on 16th December on Disney+ Hotstar. 

 
 
 
 
 
Jeeva added, "It was a moment that I'll cherish for a lifetime. Dad and Sham Ji have given some great action sequences to the film industry. It was really cute to watch them both reminiscence their good old days. Vicky is a legend of a person and an incredible actor. It was a delight to work with him and at no moment he made me feel like a debutante on sets. 'Govinda Naam Mera' is a rollercoaster ride. Every moment of the film will have the audience hooked. I really hope to have more such opportunities to entertain."

