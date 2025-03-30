Govinda visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. Several videos and pictures of Govinda paying a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple have emerged on social media

Actor-turned-politician Govinda visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain a day before the New Year as per the Hindu calendar. Several videos and pictures of Govinda paying a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple have emerged on social media. In the clips that have surfaced online, Govinda is seen wearing a yellow kurta as he visits the holy place.

The actor offered prayers at the revered temple and expressed his joy after performing the required rituals. He poured water on the Nandi (Shiva's bull) idol, a common ritual performed by Lord Shiva devotees.

Earlier this month, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he participated in the divine Bhasma Aarti. The actor offered prayers at the revered temple and expressed his joy at witnessing the sacred ritual.

Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti during the sacred month of Shravan brings blessings and fulfillment of wishes. The Mahakaleshwar temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Why Govinda was in the news

Chatter suggests that Sunita and Govinda's marriage has hit rock bottom, and they have decided to officially part ways. Reports also claim that Sunita believes Govinda is cheating on her. Rumors are rife that Govinda's closeness to his 30-year-old Marathi co-star played a part in their split. However, there is no clarification on these reports.

Govinda & Sunita don’t live together

In her interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Sunita revealed, "We have two houses; we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking, so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. On the other hand, my son, my daughter, and I live together, but we hardly talk because I feel that talking too much drains your energy."

Sunita married Govinda on March 11, 1987. Sunita is Govinda's uncle Anand Singh’s sister-in-law. The couple has two children—a daughter, Tina Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.

