Govinda and Krushna Abhishek made headlines because of their years-long feud, but recently they took the internet by storm when a new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show was released. The promo featured Govinda gracing the show, with Krushna meeting him. During his appearance on the show, Govinda opened up about what exactly led to the rift between their families and how things unfolded, leading to the feud. The fight between Krushna and Govinda began when the superstar found one of Krushna's jokes disrespectful.

Govinda reveals reason behind fight with Krushna

While talking about it, Govinda shared, “It’s funny that jiski wajah tha iska (because of whom we fought), ab main sach keh deta hoon (now let me tell you the truth)… One day, I was very angry with him. I asked, ‘What are these dialogues they make him write?’ My wife, Sunita, said, ‘The whole film industry does this. Don’t say anything to Krushna. He is making money, so let him do his work. Kisi ke liye aap stoppage nahi kijiye, kisi se wrong mat kijiye (Don’t stop someone; don’t do something wrong).’ So I would like to say about her, ‘You say sorry to her; she loves.’"

Krushna replied, “Yes, yes, I love her too. If there’s any such (sour) feeling, then I am sorry. I love you very, very much."

This explanation came when Krushna referred to the feud as his 'vanvaas.' “For the first time, I broke character, but I would like to say one thing — today is one of the most special days, one of the most memorable days. My seven years of vanvaas ended today by sharing the stage with my uncle. I think this is one of the best moments. Everyone was hoping for it too," he said.

About Govinda and Krushna’s Feud

Krushna made a joke on his show related to Govinda, which the latter found disrespectful. This marked the beginning of a seven-year-long feud. Later, Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, made a tweet targeting Govinda, which acted as fuel to the fire. Over the years, both parties commented about each other through the media, deepening the rift further.

It was after seven years that both parties put the feud to rest when Govinda attended his niece Arti Singh’s wedding. Later, after Govinda’s gun-firing incident, Kashmera Shah was among the first to visit the hospital after he suffered a self-inflicted injury.