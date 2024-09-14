Govinda's wife, recently shared her thoughts on their marriage and how she stayed strong during times when Govinda was getting a lot of attention from his female fans and co-stars

Govinda with his wife Sunita Ahuja

Listen to this article Govinda's wife Sunita says he is 'a man, not a cow' when it comes to female attention x 00:00

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, recently shared her thoughts on their marriage and how she stayed strong during times when Govinda was getting a lot of attention from his female fans and co-stars. She mentioned seeing fans fainting at concerts from screaming his name and said that being the wife of a popular star means letting go of a lot to keep the marriage going. Despite everything going on around them, she added, Govinda always came back to her.

Govinda's wife Sunita on how she deals with his female fans

Sunita talked about this on the Timeout With Ankit podcast. When asked if she ever felt insecure about all the attention her husband got from women, she said that while things might have been going on, it never really bothered her because he always came home to her every night. She said, “To be a hero’s wife, aapko dil mein itna bada patthar rakhna padega ya toh aap shadi na karo hero se (you have to have a heart of stone or you don’t marry a hero),”

She added, “Mereko farak nahi padta (It didn’t affect me). You have to be very confident in yourself. Abhi aadmi hai voh, aap aisa nahi bol sakte gaay hai koi aadmi. Hota hoga. Theek hai na, ghoom fir ke raat ko ghar hi aa jata hai na. (He is a man. You can’t say he is a cow. Things might be happening. It is okay, he came back home at night.)”

Govinda's wife Sunita on a freaky fan incident with a woman

In a career spanning over three decades, Govinda has done more than 165 Bollywood films. The actor has garnered a massive fan following that has stood by his side through thick and thin. However, one obsessive fan once entered his house and pretended to be a maid, but in reality was a minister’s daughter.

Govinda’s wife Sunita recently shared a fan incident involving the actor on the podcast, Timeout With Ankit. She said, “There was this fan who pretended to be a house help and she stayed with us for around 20-22 days. I thought that she looked like she was from a well-off family. I told my mother-in-law that she didn’t know how to do the dishes or clean the house. Eventually, we got to know she was some minister’s daughter and a Govinda fan.”

Govinda’s wife Sunita ran a background check

She added, “I was young at that time but I got suspicious. She used to stay up late and wait for Govinda. I was stunned. Finally, I got a background check for her. She then cried to us and confessed she was Govinda’s fan. Then her father came and brought four cars with him. I think she worked with us for about 20 days. This is the kind of fan following he had.”