Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about her daughter Tina being open to work but can’t get any opportunities due to the groups in Bollywood

Govinda, Tina Ahuja, Yashvardan Ahuja, Sunita Ahuja Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja wants 'nepotism to stop' after daughter Tina fails to get work opportunities x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, who has been on a podcast spree after the actor recovered from accidentally shooting his leg last year, spoke about nepotism in the film industry and urged for it to stop after daughter Tina failed to get work opportunities owing to the existing groups and use of same actors. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja wants nepotism to end

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja spoke about her daughter Tina being open to work but can’t get any opportunities due to the groups in Bollywood. She said, “Tina ko bahut shauk hai kaam karne ka. Aap log mauka toh do kaam karne ka. Nepotism band karo na. Dusre logon ko bhi kaam karne ka mauka do. Aap log ek hi group mein kaam karte ho. Sabko mauka do. Abhi ek hi actor ko aap kitni baar dekhoge.” (Tina is very eager to work. At least give her a chance to work. Stop nepotism. Allow others to work as well. You all work within the same group. Give everyone a chance. How many times will you keep watching the same actor?)

She further revealed that people get tired of repeatedly looking at the same face. She said that new faces should be launched, even for outsiders who don’t come bearing a film background.

Tina Ahuja is known for the film Second Hand Husband (2015), and music videos Milo Na Tum (2019) and Driving Me Crazy (2020).

How Govinda inspires daughter Tina Ahuja

On Govinda’s 56th birthday, Tina Ahuja revealed the numerous ways in which Bollywood's dancing wonder inspires her. "Dad inspires me every day and in every way. It is difficult for me to express how he inspires me. Right from his passion towards his work and his sincerity towards his work, to the way he keeps himself balanced in all kinds of situations in life, there are a lot of things about him that inspire me. He is just too sorted in his head and too chilled out. He is so secure as a person and that's what I really like about him," she told IANS.

Tina also shared the veteran star's advice to her. "The best advice he has given me is to just have fun and be honest towards whatever you do. Whether it is a big thing or small, always give your 100 percent," she recalled.