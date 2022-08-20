Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Grandpa Anil Kapoor drops heartwarming note as Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja turn parents to baby boy

Grandpa Anil Kapoor drops heartwarming note as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja turn parents to baby boy

Updated on: 20 August,2022 06:42 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents on Saturday

Grandpa Anil Kapoor drops heartwarming note as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja turn parents to baby boy

Anil Kapoor. Pic/Instagram


Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on Saturday and congratulatory messages have been pouring in over social media. 


After Neetu Kapoor, shared a statement by Sonam and Anil, grandpa Anil Kapoor too took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message for the new parents. The note read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan."

Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March 2022, with a series of photos. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Also Read: It's a boy for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sonam kapoor anil kapoor anand ahuja bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK