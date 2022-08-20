Grandpa Anil Kapoor drops heartwarming note as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja turn parents to baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents on Saturday

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on Saturday and congratulatory messages have been pouring in over social media.

After Neetu Kapoor, shared a statement by Sonam and Anil, grandpa Anil Kapoor too took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message for the new parents. The note read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan."

Sonam had announced her pregnancy in March 2022, with a series of photos.

