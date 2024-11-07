Guddi Maruti describes how actress Divya Bharti fell to her death from the fifth floor of her Juhu apartment and how the incident affected Sajid Nadiadwala

Actress Divya Bharti's death remains one of the most tragic incidents in Bollywood. One of the most promising actors of the early 1990s, her life was tragically cut short at just 19 when she fell from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai. The incident remains one of the most intriguing ones in B-Town. Actress Guddi Maruti, in a recent interview, has revealed some previously unknown details about Bharti's death.

How did Divya Bharti die?

Guddi Maruti was shooting the film Shola Aur Shabnam with Divya Bharti and Govinda, when this incident happened. She revealed she was celebrating her birthday with Divya Bharti a day before the latter died. "She died on the night of April 5 and April 4 is my birthday. So, we all were partying together – Govinda, Divya, Sajid and others. She was okay at the party but I felt she was a little sad. She had to go for an outdoor shoot but she didn’t want to," Guddi told Siddharth Kannan.

She found out about Divya's death when she was on a flight on April 6. "Divya bent down from her window to see if Sajid's car has come and that's when she fell down,” she said. She added that designer Neeta Lulla was there when the incident happened. "Neeta Lulla was there. They were talking when Divya turned looking for the car and Neeta saw her falling down," she said.

"Divya wasn't scared of heights"

Giving an insight into Divya's personality, Guddi recalled, "She was a nice girl but she was a little messed up. I don’t know her childhood but she stayed a little disturbed. She used to live life like today is the last day, bindas, she was a nice girl."

She also described how Divya wasn't scared of heights. "She used to stay on the fifth floor of a building in Juhu. One night I was going inside the ice-cream store near that building and heard a voice shouting my name. I looked up and it was Divya. She was sitting on the parapet of fifth floor with her legs dangling. I told her it’s not safe and that she should get inside. She told me, ‘Kuch nahi hota (Nothing will happen).’ She wasn’t scared of heights. I got scared just looking at her," Guddi shared.