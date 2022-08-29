Guiding the young

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 August,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

To further UN Sustainable Development Goal of Education, Sanjana Sanghi to address 2,000 Bhopal students and gauge problems they faced during the pandemic

Over the past year, Sanjana Sanghi has rallied behind the cause of providing education to children across different strata in India. In keeping with her commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Education for all, the actor has headed to Bhopal where she will interact with 2,000 students today. She will address the students at youth organisation India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) with the objective of gauging the problems they faced during the pandemic — from cancellation of exams on some occasions, to being unable to focus during virtual learning. As an artiste who dived into acting from an early age, she will also talk about the struggles of juggling academics with acting commitments, thus highlighting the importance of completing one’s education. 


The actor, who has worked with NGOs towards child development and child welfare during the pandemic, was nominated by the IIMUN students to speak at the event. Sanghi, who is turning a year older this week, says, “There was no other way to kick off my birthday week than spending an afternoon with vibrant school and university students. [I look forward to] reminiscing about all of life’s confusions and excitement at that stage of life. [I will be happy] to guide them with any advice or solutions that [stem from] my experience as a passionate academic.” After Bhopal, the actor — who was recently seen in Om — will head to Jaipur to visit Princess Diya Kumari Foundation that works towards uplifting women through skill building and education.


