Gulshan Kumar, the founder of the T-Series music label and a Bollywood movie producer, was shot dead at 46 on August 12, 1997, in the Juhu area of Mumbai

Aamir Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Why is Gulshan Kumar's biopic starring Aamir Khan in the lead role getting delayed? Producer Bhushan Kumar reveals x 00:00

In 2019, it was reported that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had come on board to essay the lead role in the Gulshan Kumar biopic tentatively titled 'Mogul'. There was a hurdle in the film after its director Subhash Kapoor was found involved in a sexual harassment case, due to which Aamir had opted out. However, he later agreed to go ahead with the project. Now, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has shared an update on the biopic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family reservations delay Gulshan Kumar's biopic

Bhushan Kumar told Cine Connect, “We are still writing it. We were ready with it earlier, it was superb, even though we officially didn’t announce everyone knew that Aamir Khan was going to be a part of it. He still wants to, he always tells me, it is the best script he has read in recent times. But there were some reservations from the family about it, especially from my mother, she wanted to tell the story from one perspective and we wrote the script from another perspective.”

Gulshan Kumar’s biopic to not whitewash events

Gulshan Kumar, the founder of the T-Series music label and a Bollywood movie producer, was killed on August 12, 1997, in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Several people were arrested and prosecuted in the murder case.

Bhushan added, “Obviously, I cannot make a film on my father if my mother is not convinced about it. Once she is convinced, which she will eventually do, the world will get to witness a very inspiring story. For now, we are reworking the script. We are not whitewashing it, just revamping a few things. My mother also wants the world to know some stories about him that a lot of people don’t know.”

Aamir Khan’s work front

Actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, who co-starred in 'Taare Zameen Par', have reunited for a special project after 16 years. They will come together for a sequel titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

'Taare Zameen Par' revolved around an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir plays his art teacher who discovers Ishaan is dyslexic and helps him explore his true potential. Genelia will reportedly play a pivotal role in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

On the production front, Aamir will serve as a producer on Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.