'Call Me Bae' fame Gurfateh Pirzada took to Instagram to share photos from his 29th birthday celebration with his mother and sister Mehreen Pirzada, he also reflected his journey

Pic/Instagram

The latest heartthrob of the nation Gurfateh Singh Pirzada celebrated his birthday with a family dinner, glimpses of which were shared on his social media with a heartfelt note penned by the actor introspecting adulting. Currently basking in the glory of his last release 'Call Me Bae', Gurfateh Pirzada is enjoying the love and admiration from his fans and followers for his portrayal as Neel and ruling the hearts of the audience with his effortless performance. The actor shared the screen with Ananya Panday and Vihaan Saamat.

Gurfateh Pirzada shares a heartfelt note on birthday

As the actor celebrated his birthday with his sister Mehreen and mother, Gurfateh Pirzada shared pictures from the family dinner and penned down a heartfelt note, “Each year comes with its own set of realizations And I suppose as you get older the lens we view life from get a little more clearer (or atleast I think it does, mostly because you can see through people's shit and just surrender to life a lot more because clearly none of us really have it together.)"

He added, "While I'm not too ecstatic about getting older...I do thoroughly enjoy the fact that the love I get has consistently grown year to year and I hope that continues...waking up to all these wonderful calls and messages is just a reminder of how loved one is...and strangely makes me feel like the perception people have about me is way better than the perception I might have about myself LOL So l guess a little more self love needed this year... Having said that, this is hard adulting season...last year of the decade; before the big 30 so have no choice really but the make the most of it and gladly the fire within is still lit and I'm all pumped up about everything that's gonna follow. Lastly, I just read this somewhere and it stayed with me...’I hope after all this time, when you come home to yourself, You'll find flowers left by all these you's you once were."

Gurfateh Pirzada's work front

The actor is known for his performances in 'Class' and Kiara Advani starrer 'Guilty'. He also played an important role in 'Brahmastra'. He will soon be working on 'Call Me Bae 2' and 'Class 2'. He is also excited to start working on a Punjabi gangster film and another period-drama series is lined up for him. The actor will also be seen with Parul Gulati in an upcoming project, for which he has started shooting.