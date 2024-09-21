Kicking off in Indore on October 19, this tour is Guru Randhawa’s way of giving back to the fans who have supported him throughout his journey.

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa's highly anticipated Moonrise India tour is on fire, with shows going housefull even before the first concert kicks off! Known for always connecting with his fans, Guru has made sure that the pricing for this 10-city tour remains affordable, giving fans from all walks of life the chance to experience his electrifying performances.

When does Moonrise India tour begin?

Kicking off in Indore on October 19, this tour is Guru’s way of giving back to the fans who have supported him throughout his journey. "I’ve always wanted to make my music accessible to everyone, and this tour is all about celebrating with the people who made me who I am today," Guru shares.

With hit songs like "Lahore," "High Rated Gabru," and "Slowly Slowly," along with exclusive fan interactions and special surprises, each city on the tour promises an unforgettable experience. Stops include Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Nashik, Raipur, and Dehradun.

Guru Randhawa to be judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Known to have created his mark in Punjabi music, he is now set to feature as a judge along with Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya, Sachet Tandon, and Parampara Thakur on the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. “This show is a new chapter in my life. To judge such a legendary show is a big deal,” he told Mid-day recently, adding that he doesn’t believe in being strict with contestants.

Apart from his judging duties and film shoots, Randhawa is also gearing up for the nationwide music tour, set to kick off in October. He shares, “We are doing a tour all over India from October. Big arenas have been shortlisted; the rest will be conducted on grounds. We are [performing at] IGI Stadium in Delhi, Gandhi Maidaan in Patna, Guwahati, and Indore. It’s going to be a fun tour. We are bringing some great acts on stage.”

If you haven’t grabbed your tickets yet, don’t wait - Guru Randhawa is ready to bring the house down, and this is your chance to be part of the action!