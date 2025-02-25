The video that Hania shared on her Instagram shows her stepping out of the car and walking the red carpet as she waves at fans, just like Deepika Padukone’s character Shanti Priya did in Om Shanti Om

Hania Aamir & Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses, not only in India but across the globe, and her iconic characters live in our hearts rent-free. Recently, the much-loved actress Hania Aamir had her dreamy Deepika Padukone moment as she recreated a scene from the actress' debut film Om Shanti Om. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of her "It’s Om Shanti Om" moment, and fans couldn't stop themselves from reacting to the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania Aamir’s Om Shanti Om moment

The video that Hania shared on her Instagram shows her stepping out of the car and walking the red carpet as she waves at fans, just like Deepika Padukone’s character Shanti Priya did in Om Shanti Om. In the clip, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful golden shimmery strappy gown. She paired the gown with a sheer dupatta and left her hair open in soft waves. Hania looked drop-dead gorgeous as she paired the outfit with big studs, and the shiny makeup made her glow like the moon.

As Hania dropped the video, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "Hania and her Om Shanti Om addiction against the world." "Agar tum Shanti Priya Superstar ki bajaye Shanti Priya Super Junior artist bhi hoti, tab bhi main tum se itna pyaar hi karta," another user wrote. A third fan commented, "No cap, Sharjeena, you're serving looks!! This reel is straight fire!". Another fan wrote, “where's your Shah Rukh Khan”

More about Hania Aamir

The dimpled beauty of Pakistan, Hania Aamir, has become a popular name in Hindi television across India and Pakistan and is often regarded as the national crush of Pakistan. She is remembered for her roles in Pakistani dramas Ishqiya, Titli, Dilruba, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. The actress made headlines for her recent project Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum with Fahadh Mustafa.

Hania has also made headlines for her rumoured relationship with Indian rapper Badshah. The duo sparked dating rumours after they were seen spending time together in Dubai.

Badshah, while talking to Sahitya Aaj Tak, denied the dating rumours with Hania and said that they are just good friends with a deep connection. He further added that their relationship is often misinterpreted and that people assume many things.

Another interesting thing to note is that both Hania and Badshah attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at the O2 Arena in London during the Dil-luminati Tour 2024. Diljit specially called Hania on stage and sang a song for her. He also mentioned her in the recap post of his tour.