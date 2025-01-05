Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a chat with a news portal, talked about India and Pakistan and called the two countries "distant cousins"

In Pic: Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir makes THIS comment on need for India-Pakistan cross-border relationship

Hania Aamir is one of the leading Pakistani actresses, and she is loved by many. The actress recently, in a chat with a news portal, talked about India and Pakistan and called the two countries "distant cousins." She also talked about whether there is any pressure she deals with when she is referred to as the face of Gen Z in her country.

Hania on importance of cross-border relationships

In conversation with CNN, Hania Aamir talked about how she has a lot of close friends from India and how important it is to have cross-border relationships with India. The actress shared, "We're like distant cousins. We're just so similar in so many ways. It's absolutely lovely to see that we can collaborate and are just so appreciative of each other."

"I don't take a lot of pressure. I just try and be myself, and whatever comes my way, I just try and do it with as much honesty as I can," Hania stated while answering if she feels any pressure about being addressed as the "face of Gen Z" in Pakistan.

More about Hania Aamir

The dimpled beauty of Pakistan, Hania Aamir, has become a popular name in Hindi television across India and Pakistan and is often regarded as the national crush of Pakistan. She is remembered for her roles in Pakistani dramas Ishqiya, Titli, Dilruba, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha. The actress made headlines for her recent project Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum with Fahadh Mustafa.

Hania has also caught headlines for her rumoured relationship with Indian rapper Badshah. The duo sparked dating rumours after they were seen spending time together in Dubai.

Badshah, while talking to Sahitya Aaj Tak, denied the dating rumours with Hania and said that they are just good friends with a deep connection. He further added that their relationship is often misinterpreted and people assume many things.

Another interesting thing to note is that both Hania and Badshah attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the O2 Arena in London during the Dil-luminati Tour 2024. Diljit specially called Hania on stage and sang a song for her. He also mentioned her in the recap post of his tour.