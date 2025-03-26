When an X user asked Hansal Mehta why he stayed mum when Kangana Ranaut’s house was bulldozed by the BMC, he simply stated that he did not know the facts of the incident

Kangana Ranaut, Hansal Mehta Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut calls Hansal Mehta ‘bitter, stupid’ for his remark on her Mumbai house demolition x 00:00

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who once collaborated on the 2017 film Simran, locked horns on X over the Kunal Kamra controversy, which led to the show’s venue, The Habitat, getting vandalised by Shiv Sena goons. When an X user asked Hansal why he stayed mum when Kangana’s house was bulldozed, he simply stated that he did not know the facts of the incident. This, however, irked Kangana, who didn’t take long to fire potshots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana slams Hansal over demolition remark

In 2020, the BMC demolished a part of Kangana’s Bandra property over illegal construction. When Hansal was asked why he didn’t raise his voice back then, the way he’s doing it for Kamra, Hansal wrote, “Was her house vandalised. Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don’t know the facts.”

Get well soon. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 25, 2025

Kangana hit back, stating, “They called me names like h*******r, threatened me, served a notice late in the night to my watchman and next morning before courts could open bulldozers demolished the entire house. High court called the demolition completely illegal. They laughed at it and raised a toast to my pain and public humiliation. It seems your insecurity and mediocrity has not only made you bitter and stupid but it had blinded you as well, it’s not some third class series or atrocious films that you make, don’t try to sell your dumb lies and agendas here in the matters related to my ordeals, stay out of it.”

The filmmaker simply replied, “Get well soon.”

What is the Kunal Kamra row?

Kunal Kamra had shared videos of his stand-up show held at The Habitat venue in Mumbai. The venue was ransacked, following which police arrested 12 Shiv Sainiks for the vandalism. The standup artiste released a statement on his official social media handle stating that he would not "apologise" for his act. Kamra also, in his reply to political leaders who "threatened" to teach him a lesson, stated that the "inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge."