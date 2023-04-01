Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: From 'Zakhm' to 'Drishyam', 8 best movies of the OG action hero!

As the superstar turns a year older on April 2, we take a look back at some of the best movies of Ajay Devgn where he has showcased his incredible acting prowess

(Pic courtesy: Kajol/ Twitter)

The OG action hero of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn is one of the most powerful actor who has been charming the audiences with his impeccable acting skills and striking looks. With a career spanning over three decades, he has given us some of the most memorable performances in Indian cinema. Over the years, the actor has delivered some of the most iconic performances, establishing himself as one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. From action-packed roles to emotionally driven characters, Ajay Devgn has played them all with finesse. As the superstar turns a year older on April 2, we take a look back at some of the best movies of Ajay Devgn where he has showcased his incredible acting prowess.

Zakhm

Ajay Devgn's performance in the 1998 critically acclaimed movie, 'Zakhm', is undoubtedly one of his best works. The movie revolves around a man named Ajay, who struggles to come to terms with his mother's identity and her past. Ajay Devgn delivers a powerful performance as a son who is torn between his love for his mother and his hatred for the circumstances surrounding her.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

In 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' Ajay Devgn plays Vanraj, a man who falls in love with his wife's former lover. The 1999 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a beautiful portrayal of love, sacrifice, and heartbreak. Ajay Devgn's performance as a selfless husband who puts his wife's happiness above his own is touching and memorable.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

In 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh,' Ajay Devgn plays the titular character, an Indian freedom fighter who fought against British rule. The 2002 biopic drama captures Bhagat Singh's life and the events that led to his execution. Devgn's portrayal of the revolutionary leader is inspiring and heart-wrenching, making it one of his most memorable performances.

Company

In this 2002 crime drama, Ajay Devgn plays Malik, a gangster who rises to the top of the Mumbai underworld. The movie is a gritty and realistic portrayal of the gangster world and its politics. Ajay Devgn's performance as a ruthless and ambitious gangster is captivating and intense.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

A masterpiece by Rohit Shetty which was released in 2006, 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' is a comedy movie that showcases Ajay Devgn's lighter side. The movie revolves around a group of friends who get into hilarious situations. Ajay Devgn's performance as the leader of the group is hilarious and entertaining, making it one of his best comedies.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' is a gangster movie that chronicles the rise of the Mumbai underworld in the 1970s. Ajay Devgn plays Sultan, a gangster who rises to power and becomes the most feared man in the city. Ajay Devgn's performance in this 2010 crime drama as a charming and ruthless gangster is commendable.

Singham

'Singham' is an action-packed movie that showcases Ajay Devgn's ability to play the role of a tough cop with ease. As Bajirao Singham, Ajay Devgn is fierce, courageous, and determined to bring justice to his city. The 2011 Ajay Devgn-starrer drama became a massive hit and established Ajay as an action superstar.

Drishyam

'Drishyam' is a thriller that revolves around a man named Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, who is accused of a crime he did not commit. The movie is a gripping tale of a man's fight for justice and his love for his family. Ajay Devgn's performance as a simple man who goes to great lengths to protect his family is outstanding.