Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn! Have a look at Ajay Devgn's top 5 action movies

Pic/ Stills from Respective movies

Bollywood actor and producer, Ajay Devgn turns a year older on April 2. Devgn has always been known for his fascination with action movies. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us have a look at Devgn's top 5 action movies.

1) Phool aur Kante (1991)

Devgn's debut on the big screens kicked off with 'Phool Aur Kante', a cult favourite that caught the eye of the masses for its most renowned, never been done before stunt featuring him in a full split between two motorcycles. Devgn looks dapper in a brown leather jacket and sunglasses in the scene involving the stunt. Directed by Sandesh Kohli, 'Phool Aur Kante' starred other Bollywood celebrities like Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, Madhoo and Arif Khan.

2) Jigar (1992)

With Devgn's newly earned stardom, his next blockbuster film 'Jigar' starred Devgn as a kicboxer. Directed by Farogh Siddhique, 'Jigar' was based on the 1989 American film 'Kickboxer'. The movie starred actors Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Gulshan Grover.

3) Vijaypath (1994)

Another Farogh Siddhique directorial, 'Vijaypath' saw the iconic duo of Devgn and Tabu on screen for the first time ever. The film also marked Tabu's debut in Bollywood. The track 'Ruk Ruk Ruk' composed by Anu Malik and sung by Aisha Chinai, instantly became a fan favourite. 'Vijaypath' garnered a box office collection of Rs.11.53 crore .

4) Singham (2011)

Known for its most iconic dialogue "Aata Majhi Satakli", 'Singham' starred Devgn as 'Bajirao Singham, a police officer. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is nothing short of action. Starring actors Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, 'Singham' made a box office collection of Rs.100 crores.

5) Tanhaji (2020)

An action and historical film, 'Tanhaji' is based on the Maratha warrior Tanhaji, Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant. Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Bollywood actors Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film made a box office collection of about Rs.279 crores.