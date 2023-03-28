Breaking News
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

Updated on: 28 March,2023 02:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Maidaan' teaser will be attached to his upcoming movie 'Bholaa', which is set to release on March 30

Maidaan's poster


The teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Maidaan' will be attached to his movie 'Bholaa', which is set to release on March 30.

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.


In the biographical sports drama, Ajay Devgn is all set to play the character of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively, music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.

Talking about 'Bholaa', the film follows the story of a 'Man on a Mission' who will go above and beyond every limit to protect his daughter. It traces the life of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination.



Bholaa’s teaser is laced with gravity-defying action and tells the story of a man against several odds as he single-handedly takes on the negative forces.

'Bholaa' is Ajay's 4th directorial after his summer 2022 release 'Runway 34'. Ajay had a great theatrical run with his last release, 'Drishyam 2' which bailed the Bollywood industry out of trouble and provided much-needed respite to the industry, which is currently struggling with the disinterest of the audience and the boycott trend.

'Bholaa', the action thriller film that also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar, is directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

The film will land in theatres on March 30, 2023.

(with inputs from IANS)

 

