On day two, Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' collects Rs 7.40 cr at the box office

Updated on: 01 April,2023 08:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Bholaa,' starring Ajay Devgn, announced on Saturday that the movie collected Rs 7.40 crore on its second day, resulting in a total box office collection of Rs 18.60 crore

Ajay Devgn's Instagram


Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’ earned Rs 7.40 crore on its second day, taking its total box office score to Rs 18.60 crore, the makers said on Saturday.


‘Bholaa’ is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures and directed by Ajay Devgn, Lokesh Kanagaraj.



The Hindi-language action-thriller film received positive to mixed reviews upon its release on Thursday.


‘Being a working Friday, the film saw an upward trend for the evening shows. Audiences are enjoying the action experience on the big screen. The film is expected to have a good weekend footfall owing to great word of mouth,’ the makers said in a press note.

After the Bholaa teaser was released, it was laced with gravity-defying action and told the story of a man against several odds as he single-handedly took on the negative forces.

'Bholaa' is Ajay's fourth directorial after his summer 2022 release 'Runway 34'. Ajay had a great theatrical run with his last release, 'Drishyam 2' which bailed the Bollywood industry out of trouble and provided much-needed respite to the industry, which is currently struggling with the disinterest of the audience and the boycott trend.

'Bholaa', the action thriller film that also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

Ajay Devgn played the role of Bholaa, and Tabu played the role of an injured police officer who had to rely on Ajay's (Bholaa) help to survive. It revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

The film is running successfully in theatres.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

