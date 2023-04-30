Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Top 5 fashion moments by the 'PK' star

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turns 35 on May 1. Anushka made her debut on the big screens in 2008 with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. While the actor has garnered attention for her acting chops, Anushka has also caught the eye of the fashion police

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turns 35 on May 1. Anushka made her debut on the big screens in 2008 with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. Since then, the 'PK' star has come a long way, working with celebrated actors and directors. Anushka tied the knot with the Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli in December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. While the actor has garnered attention for her acting chops, Anushka has also caught the eye of the fashion police. On this auspicious occasion, let us take a look at Anushka Sharma's top 5 fashion moments that were a definite slay!

Starting off with an ethnic look, the 'Phillauri' star can be seen rocking a gorgeous lime green lehenga, paired with a matching sequined sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Draping a matching dupatta with her outfit, Anushka topped off the look with a stunning gold neckpiece with turquoise stones. For her hair, Anushka opted for a wavy locks with some minimal makeup.

For this look, Anushka donned a bright boysenberry gown that featured a slit at the side. For the shoes, Anushka chose a pair of black heels as she completed the look with a diamond encrusted anklet.

Who doesn't love a beach look! Exuding a summer vibe, Sharma can be seen in a rust orange monokini, paired with a matching poncho and a beige jute hat.

Giving us another gown look, Anushka slipped in a classic black gown with a sultry thigh high slit and a trail. Pairing her gown with glossy black heels, the actor chose a pair of gold chain anklets to top off the look. For the hair, Anushka opted for a sleek low bun with a middle part.

Donning a beige top with puffy sleeves and matching shorts, Anushka looks cool and breezy in this evergreen look. For the shoes, Anushka opted for a pair of tan brown gladiator slippers.