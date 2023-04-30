Anushka Sharma Birthday: From 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' to 'Chaar Kadam', best romantic songs of the Bollywood diva

As the towering beauty of Bollywood turns a year older on May 1, we bring you some all-time superhit romantic and love songs of Anushka Sharma that you can listen to on a loop

As Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday today, it's worth taking a look back at some of the most romantic songs that she has starred in. Known for her stunning performances and gorgeous looks, Anushka has appeared in many memorable romantic songs over the years. Right from 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' to 'Chaar Kadam', here are the top six romantic songs of our birthday girl, Anushka Sharma that you can listen to on a loop:

Aadha Ishq

Starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, 'Aadha Ishq' is probably Anushka Sharma's most romantic song. It is from her film sophomore movie, 'Band Baaja Baarat.' The song showcases the strong chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Ranveer, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Band Baaja Baarat'. The film is also an interesting one as Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh play the roles of wedding planners and fall in love.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

Sung by legendary singer, Roop Kumar Rathod, 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' is another best romantic song from her debut film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' is one such song that has stood the test of time. The beautiful melody, soulful lyrics, and Anushka's chemistry with co-star, superstar Shah Rukh Khan make it an all-time favourite for many.

Jiya Re

Another classic is 'Jiya Re' from "Jab Tak Hai Jaan." This peppy track is a perfect representation of young love, with Anushka's lively dance moves and infectious energy. The song is beautifully sung by Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan.

Channa Mereya

Moving on to Anushka's later works, 'Channa Mereya' from the Karan Johar directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is a song that tugs at the heartstrings. The lyrics express deep emotions of heartbreak and pain, and Anushka's portrayal of a woman torn between love and duty is touching. Voiced by the maestro, Arijit Singh, besides Anushka, the superhit love song also features Ranbir Kapoor, who keeps you hooked till the end with his commendable acting performance.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The title track of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is another gem. The haunting melody, sung by Arijit Singh, and the chemistry between Anushka and her co-star Ranbir Kapoor make it a memorable song.

Chaar Kadam

'Chaar Kadam' from Aamir Khan-starrer 'PK', is yet another sought-after love song of the Bollywood diva. The song showcases the strong chemistry between Anushka Sharma and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The song also showcases the beautiful town of Brugges as Anushka and Sushant are seen cycling across the town. The song deserves a special mention of Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal, who add more magic to the romantic song with their soulful voice.

Anushka has also appeared in some lesser-known but equally beautiful romantic songs. 'Jag Ghoomeya' from Salman Khan-starrer blockbuster movie, 'Sultan', is a sweet and simple love song, while 'Phillauri Title Track' showcases Anushka's talent for emoting through her eyes.

Here's wishing the talented actress a very happy birthday, and many more beautiful songs to come!