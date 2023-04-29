Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 super adorable moments with Virat Kohli

Today, on the occasion of Anushka Sharma's birthday, let's take a look back at some of the times when her pictures with her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, went viral on the internet and captured the hearts of their fans

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as cutest celebrity couples

On her 35th Birthday today, let's take a moment to appreciate the impressive career of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. She made her debut in 2008 with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and since then has worked with celebrated actors and directors, showcasing her versatility across genres.

Recently, she was seen in a cameo role in the psychological drama film 'Qala' written and directed by Anvita Dutt. The film was produced under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka is known for her versatile acting skills, down-to-earth personality, and philanthropic work. She has been actively involved in various charitable causes, including animal welfare and the education of underprivileged children.

Not only has she acted in successful films, but Anushka also launched her production company Clean Slate Filmz in October, 2013, which has produced films like ‘NH10’ (2015), ‘Phillauri’ (2017), and ‘Pari’ (2018), as well as the she has produced web series ‘Paatal Lok’ (2020) and the film ‘Bulbbul’ for OTT platforms.

Anushka Sharma was born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. She completed her early education at Army School and later pursued her higher studies in arts from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore. After completing her graduation, she decided to pursue a career in modeling and moved to Mumbai to explore opportunities in the industry.

In her personal life, Anushka is married to Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, and the couple tied the knot in December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They recently became proud parents to daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Apart from her successful career, Anushka and Virat's relationship has become an inspiration for many. Known as 'Virushka' by fans, the couple's social media PDA moments (Public display of affection) are absolutely adorable and give many relationship goals.

Check out some of their cute moments here:

