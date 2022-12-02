×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Happy Birthday Boman Irani Actor shares his journey from being waiterto a star

Happy Birthday Boman Irani: Actor shares his journey from being waiterto a star

Updated on: 02 December,2022 04:00 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actor recently spoke to mid-day.com

Happy Birthday Boman Irani: Actor shares his journey from being waiterto a star

Boman Irani


Boman Irani turns 63 today and the actor has had an inspiring journey from being a waiter at the Taj, Mumbai to being a celebrity.


Also Read: Watch video! Abhishek Pathak on 'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn believed in me



Boman told mid-day.com, "Even then I didn't feel 'What am I doing? Just carrying trays around the place.' Even Today when I visit the Taj I remember, this is the room that so and so was staying when I served them breakfast.' It's a wonderful circle. Life has it's beautiful circuitous route that we have to acknowledge. We used to have a break shift, where you finish the launch shift and have a few hours for dinner shift. I used to leave The Taj during the break and go watch a movie at Regal, Eros, Metro or Liberty! I used to watch a movie everyday."


Watch video to know more!

 

Did you like Jin`s speech at MAMA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
boman irani birthday bollywood Entertainment News bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK