Watch video! Abhishek Pathak on 'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn believed in me

Updated on: 01 December,2022 12:24 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Abhishek Pathak is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Drishyam 2


'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' He spoke about taking charge of the film, from the late Nishikant Kamat who directed part one.


Abhishek said, "I've known him since childhood. He's family and I see him as an elder brother. I never thought I'd get to direct him in my first or second film. I was nervous about the fact that I always looked at him in a certain way but now I have to direct him. It's a different ball game altogether when you have to tell such a senior actor what is to be done!"


