Happy Birthday Gurmeet Choudhary: 5 lesser-known facts about the dashing actor

Gurmeet Choudhary is a renowned Indian actor who has made his mark in the film industry. As the actor turns a year older today, it's the perfect time to delve into the lesser-known facts about him. While most of us know him for his incredible acting and dancing skills, there's much more to this talented actor than meets the eye...

1. Gurmeet is a die-hard Shahrukh Khan fan

Gurmeet Choudhary has always mesmerized us with his acting skills. But did you know that the Desi Munda is a die-hard Shahrukh Fan? He even used to follow Shahrukh's daily soap 'Circus' and 'Fauji'.

2. Hrithik Roshan inspired him to start dancing

Gurmeet Choudhary is definitely a fantastic dancer. But did you know who was his inspiration? It's none other than Hrithik Roshan. When Gurmeet was 10 years old, he saw Hritik dancing on screen for the first time. We can tell that the inspiration he took from Hrithik Roshan has worked wonders in his dancing skills.

3. He learnt the basic Martial Arts by just watching it!

We all know that Gurmeet Choudhary is a trained martial artist. But do we know the real story behind it? Gurmeet learnt the basics of martial arts when he was a school-going kid. He used to see a group of martial arts students training and for a while, he imitated them and learnt the basics. And now he is a perfect martial artist.

4. Gurmeet decided at the age of 10 that he wanted to be an actor

Gurmeet Choudhary's determination will encourage a lot of people. He was a small-town boy from a village named Jairampur, Bihar. But he knew somewhere in his mind that his dream lies in the hearts of the tinsel town. And with all the hurdles crossed, he is now known as a successful actor and a heart-throb.

5. Gurmeet would live in the sweeper's room in his acting institute

During his struggle period, Gurmeet had no place to stay. He would have to look for a new place to stay every day. Later, a sweeper who used to work at Gurmeet's acting institute gave him a room to stay. Through this heartwarming incident, we can see why the actor is always so humble and down to earth.

With his talent, humility, and charming personality, Gurmeet has won the hearts of audiences across the globe. We wish him a happy birthday and hope he continues to entertain and inspire us with his acting and dancing skills for years to come.