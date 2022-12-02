Happy Birthday Jaaved Jaaferi: Five most memorable roles

Here's looking at the actor's versatile performances

Picture Courtesy: PR

Jaaved Jaaferi turns 59 today. Here's looking at memorable roles the actor has entertained fans with, over the years.

3 Idiots

Though it was a cameo, the actor held his own in Raju Hirani's '3 Idiots' also starring Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani among others. Jaaved Jaaferi played Ranchoddas Shyamaldas Chanchad who gets Aamir's character to complete his engineering degree under his name.

Dhamaal

Jaaferi played the man-child Manav, who left the audiences in splits. The star studded film featured Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Aashish Chaudhary among others.

Jajantaram Mamantaram

The 2003 film 'Jajantaram Mamantaram' featured Jaffrei as Aditya Pandit who gets into a magical island and becomes a giant as the other people there are tiny. He helps the tiny locals to defeat the evil Chamunda.

Salaam Namaste

Javed Jaaferi played Jaggu Yadav which was a spoof on Feroz Khan. He left the audience rolling in the aisles with his performance. Singh Is Kinng Javed Jaffrey excelled in both his roles as the Sikh mafia Mika, as well as Puneet father to Ranvir Shorey's character.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal