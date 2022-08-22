Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathees Tara Vs Bilal set to hit theatres on October 14

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee’s 'Tara Vs Bilal' set to hit theatres on October 14

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:52 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tara Vs Bilal is a collision of two opposite worlds

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee’s 'Tara Vs Bilal' set to hit theatres on October 14

Harshvardhan Rane/PR image


Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee’s slice of life film, Tara Vs Bilal gets a release date. A Samar Iqbal directorial produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and John Abraham will hit theatres on 14th October 2022.


Set against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of London, Tara Vs Bilal is a collision of two opposite worlds inhabited by two diametrically opposite Tara and Bilal.

Rane is best known for films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. Sonia was seen in Broken but Beautiful. 


Also Read: Tara vs Bilal: John Abraham to produce film starring Harshvardhan Rane, Angira Dhar

Play quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

 

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
john abraham harshvardhan rane bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK