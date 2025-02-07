Breaking News
Harshvardhan Rane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' registers exceptional advance booking, to give competition to new releases

Updated on: 07 February,2025 10:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam has registered a huge advance sales and is giving tough competition to new releases like Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar, Thandel and Vidaamuyarchi

Sanam Teri Kasam

This weekend is packed at the box office and definitely a good time for movie lovers. Whether it is the theatres or OTT, there is something for everyone. Even as new releases like 'Loveyapa', 'Badass Ravi Kumar', 'Thandel' and 'Vidaamuyarchi' make noise, re-releases are not far behind and are in the league to give a tough competition. Among them is Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's love story 'Sanam Teri Kasam' which gets a second life in theatres from today. 


Sanam Teri Kasam sells 67k tickets in advance sales


The  2016 release has attracted a huge audience eager to witness the love story of Inder and Saru on the big screen. According to reports, the tragic romance has sold 67000 tickets in top national chains alone. Major bookings happened hours before the film's scheduled re-release on February 7. 


Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' was released in theatres nine years ago in February. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audience and did not do major business at the box office. However, over the years, the film started receiving love from cinephiles. The film is being re-released with other older films like Padmaavat and Interstellar. 

'Sanam Teri Kasam' tells the poignant story of Inder (played by Harshvardhan Rane), a hardened ex-convict, and Saru (Mawra Hocane), a traditional librarian. The two characters fall in love and marry, but their happiness is short-lived as a tragic event alters their lives forever.

Harshvardhan reacts to film's re-release

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is experiencing an overwhelming wave of emotions as his film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' is set to make a re-entry in theatres. 

Harshvardhan, who starred in the movie, expressed his gratitude and surprise at this unexpected turn of events, deeply moved by the love and support from his audience.

Speaking about this fan movement, Rane shared, “The love for Sanam Teri Kasam has never faded, and seeing fans travel from different parts of the country to make this re-release happen is beyond overwhelming. This film gave me so much, and witnessing its magic being relived on the big screen once again is an emotion I can’t put into words. Thank you for keeping this love story alive!”

harshvardhan rane box office bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

