Picture Courtesy/Piyush Mishra's Instagram account

Listen to this article Piyush Mishra shares a rare BTS picture with Irrfan Khan from Maqbool sets x 00:00

Actor Piyush Mishra on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless BTS picture of him and late star Irrfan Khan from the sets of 'Maqbool'.

In the image, we can see Irrfan seems to be engrossed in a conversation with director Vishal Bhardwaj.

"Miyan Maqbool @irrfan," Piyush captioned the post.

The particular image left fans extremely nostalgic.

"Legend," a social media user commented.

"Such Legend will never ever born again," another one wrote.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Maqbool' is the adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth sees Irrfan Khan in the titular role of Maqbool, a loyal but ambitious underworld henchman. His portrayal of the conflicted protagonist navigating power struggles and moral dilemmas earned him widespread praise for his intensity and depth.

Maqbool also starred Tabu and Pankaj Kapur.

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Following in his footsteps, his son Babil entered the film industry and made his acting debut with 'Qala' in 2022. Last year, he was seen in Shiv Rawail's web series 'The Railway Men'.

