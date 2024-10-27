Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Piyush Mishra shares a rare BTS picture with Irrfan Khan from Maqbool sets

Piyush Mishra shares a rare BTS picture with Irrfan Khan from Maqbool sets

Updated on: 27 October,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In the image, we can see Irrfan seems to be engrossed in a conversation with director Vishal Bhardwaj

Piyush Mishra shares a rare BTS picture with Irrfan Khan from Maqbool sets

Picture Courtesy/Piyush Mishra's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Piyush Mishra shares a rare BTS picture with Irrfan Khan from Maqbool sets
x
00:00

Actor Piyush Mishra on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless BTS picture of him and late star Irrfan Khan from the sets of 'Maqbool'.


In the image, we can see Irrfan seems to be engrossed in a conversation with director Vishal Bhardwaj.


"Miyan Maqbool @irrfan," Piyush captioned the post.


The particular image left fans extremely nostalgic.

"Legend," a social media user commented.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Piyush Mishra (@officialpiyushmishra)

"Such Legend will never ever born again," another one wrote.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Maqbool' is the adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth sees Irrfan Khan in the titular role of Maqbool, a loyal but ambitious underworld henchman. His portrayal of the conflicted protagonist navigating power struggles and moral dilemmas earned him widespread praise for his intensity and depth.

Maqbool also starred Tabu and Pankaj Kapur.

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Following in his footsteps, his son Babil entered the film industry and made his acting debut with 'Qala' in 2022. Last year, he was seen in Shiv Rawail's web series 'The Railway Men'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

piyush mishra irrfan khan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK