Have you heard? Beginning 2024 with a bang

Before Aamir Khan begins shooting his next, his and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira is set to the knot with fiancé Nupur Shikhare on January 3

Aamir Khan may have been missing from screens this year, but he is set to start 2024 with a big bang. Before the actor-filmmaker begins shooting his next, his and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira is set to the knot with fiancé Nupur Shikhare on January 3. The family has chosen Taj Lands End, Bandra, as the venue for the traditional Maharashtrian wedding. Aamir, who is known for his penchant for perfection, has been meticulous in overseeing the preparations, ensuring that no detail has been left out. The actor-producer is also said to be calling his friends and colleagues to join the celebrations and bless the young couple. Moreover, the families will reportedly follow the wedding with two grand receptions, in Jaipur and Delhi, between January 6 and January 10. Considering that some of Aamir’s friends could be travelling and may not return in time for the shaadi, they will join the reception revelry in the Rajasthan capital later. Nonetheless, the celebrations will be star-studded given Aamir’s goodwill, not just within the fraternity, but outside as well.

Boot ho gaya!

Nushrratt Bharuccha had a tough time managing her boots while travelling recently. The Chhorri actor had to take off her footwear for security check-in at the airport. When she wore them later, she was struggling with the laces, and her companion Ekta had to help her, but in vain. Nushrratt shared a video online in which she can be seen laughing at her plight as she says, “We’re stuck at a terminal where they didn’t let me take my boots in.” Struggling with the laces after she sank into her seat, she said, “These are the last lace-up boots I ever buy in my life.” One can understand her predicament when she didn’t want to step into her footwear again after landing. “I can’t to do this [again]. I’m going bare feet,” she sighed. Well, hasn’t Nushrratt heard of boots with zippers and buckles?

No comments

After the demise of south actor-politician Vijayakanth, several celebrities from the film industry and political fraternity went to his Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party office to pay their last respects to him. Thalapathy Vijay, who considered Captain Vijayakanth, as the late leader was known, his mentor, visited the venue on Thursday night. However, in the crowd, a chappal was thrown at the Leo actor. While it missed him by a whisker, the incident has come as a big shock to the south film industry and political circles alike. On his part, Vijay has refrained from saying anything about the unfortunate incident, preferring to maintain a dignified silence instead. Capt. Vijayakanth’s last rites were performed last evening with full state honours.

Kajol is keen to play a baddie

It appears that Kajol believes it is never too late for anything. The feisty actor experimented with AI recently and shared some pictures of her, modelled on one of her favourite series, Hannibal, on social media. Alongside, Kajol wrote, “AI.. Hannibal.. I ended up taking the thought home.. Worth it!” She added, “PS—I do like the look, might try it someday (sic),” with the hashtags #myvillainera #projectgoals #MyHannibalLook to her post. Not surprisingly, netizens were impressed with her AI avatar. “Wowzersss! Love the look so much and can see you in it, being a badass and smashing it,” wrote one follower. Another commented: “You need to play a role like this!” Yet another of her fan exclaimed, “Wow, it will be wonderful to see you in such a style!” Maybe, actor-filmmaker-husband Ajay Devgn can make a movie with her as a baddie next.

Twogether again

Gulshan Devaiah and ex-wife Kallirrori Tzaifeta are giving a second shot to their relationship. The two had divorced in 2020 after eight years of marriage, due to certain issues that couldn’t be resolved. However, they remained friends and apparently started courtship again a year ago. Sharing that Kallirroi is also putting in equal efforts to make it work, Gulshan reportedly said, “The approach is different this time—it is mature, constructive and productive. There is no guarantee that everything will end up good, but it does feel different and better.”

Just good friends

Ever since Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies released, rumours have been rife that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been seeing each other. Stating that they are “not dating”, Vedang said in a recent interview that Khushi and he share a strong connection. “We had a similar taste in music. We’ve known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things.” Reiterating that he is single right now, the actor added, “When the time is right, hopefully that situation changes.” ‘Hopefully’ is the key word.

Spreading positivity

After 25 years since Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which he had played a special role, Salman Khan is collaborating with the filmmaker again. This time around, the superstar plays the protagonist in the KJo’s production venture, The Bull, helmed by Vishnuvardhan. The director was keen to end 2023 on a positive note, so the makers had a mahurat at Film City yesterday. Salman, KJo and Vishnuvardhan were said to be present for the ceremonial ritual. Work on creating the sets will commence later next week. Salman, who plays a paramilitary officer, will start shooting around mid-February.